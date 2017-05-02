BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Viper Energy Partners LP
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Viper Energy Partners LP says increasing full year 2017 production guidance to 8,500 to 9,500 boe/d
* Viper Energy Partners LP says during Q1 of 2017, company recorded total operating income of $33.7 million and net income of $20.7 million
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited