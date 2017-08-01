FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Viper energy partners LP Q2 earnings per share $0.23
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 8:12 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Viper energy partners LP Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Viper Energy Partners LP- ‍Q2 2017 production of 10,491 BOE/D , up 23% over q1 2017 and 95% year over year​

* Viper Energy Partners LP- ‍increasing full year 2017 production guidance to 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d​

* Viper Energy Partners LP- ‍initial 2h 2017 production guidance of 11,250 to 12,250 BOE/D​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.23‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.