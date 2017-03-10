March 10 Virbac SA:

* FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million), up 100 percent

* FY net profit group share 34.6 million euros up 268.4 percent

* Sees for 2017 low single digit organic growth at constant exchange rates

* For 2017 anticipates an improvement in current operating income before amortization of assets arising from acquisitions to turnover, which is expected to be around 0.5 points at constant exchange rates but which could rise more at current exchange rates

Evolution of 1st quarter revenue is expected to be negative compared to 2016