March 10 Virbac SA:
* FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million),
up 100 percent
* FY net profit group share 34.6 million euros up 268.4
percent
* Sees for 2017 low single digit organic growth at constant
exchange rates
* For 2017 anticipates an improvement in current operating
income before amortization of assets arising from acquisitions
to turnover, which is expected to be around 0.5 points at
constant exchange rates but which could rise more at current
exchange rates
* Evolution of 1st quarter revenue is expected to be
negative compared to 2016
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
