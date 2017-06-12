BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 12 Virco Mfg. Corp:
* Virco reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2018
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $23.24 million
* Virco Mfg. Corp - preferred early-season indicator of overall demand-actual YTD shipments through may plus backlog-was up 25% compared to prior year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Virco Mfg. Corp- management believes company has sufficient capacity and liquidity to provide timely deliveries on this higher level of demand
* Virco Mfg. Corp - management cautions investors not to expect a continuation of what is, as of this report, a 25% YTD increase in order rates
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant

* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location