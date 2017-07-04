BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Virgin Money:
* Notes Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on consumer credit
* Has a high quality credit card book and does not lend in unsecured personal loan or motor finance markets
* Has robust governance, tightly controlled risk appetite for prime credit card lending, more demanding affordability requirements than market
* "Our models and assumptions are regularly reviewed and externally validated as part of our ongoing governance and control framework"
* "Have always focused on prime segment of card market and have a stringent policy of no down-selling" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.