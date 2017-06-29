BRIEF-Sourcenext completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software firm
* Says it completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software company from Rosetta Stone, on June 29
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Virgin Pulse names David Osborne CEO Source text:
* Says it completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software company from Rosetta Stone, on June 29
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS DISMISSED CEO ADAM WYSOCKI FROM HIS POST
* Says it will repurchase up to 350,000 shares, representing a 3.8 percent stake