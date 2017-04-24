April 24 Virscend Education Co Ltd

* Happy Venus to sell to five independent third parties ("purchasers"), and purchasers agreed to purchase 238.8 million shares in co for HK$1.21 billion

* Was informed by Happy Venus, a substantial shareholder of co, that it entered into 5 separate sale and purchase agreements regarding disposal of shares in co Source text (bit.ly/2p9xrCr)