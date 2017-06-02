June 2 Virtu Financial Inc:
* Virtu Financial Inc announces pricing of $1,150.0 million
first lien term loan and $500.0 million senior secured second
lien notes due 2022
* In addition, company announced pricing of previously
announced senior secured first lien term loan
* Says new term loan will be priced at LIBOR plus 375 basis
points and notes were priced to reflect an annual interest rate
at 6.75%
* Amount of new term loan was upsized from initial amount
indicated from $825 million to $1,150 million
* Offering of notes is expected to close within next 10
business days, and new term loan is expected to close at end of
June 2017
