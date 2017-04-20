April 20 Virtu Financial Inc
* Virtu financial, inc. Agrees to acquire kcg holdings, inc
* Virtu financial -virtu has agreed to acquire kcg in a cash
transaction valued at $20.00 per kcg share, or a total of
approximately $1.4 billion
* Virtu financial - transaction expected to close during q3
in 2017 after receipt of kcg shareholder approval and all
required regulatory approvals
* Virtu financial inc - within two years of completion of
deal , virtu expects to realize about $208 million of net
pre-tax expense savings
* Deal has been unanimously approved by the board of
directors of each company
* Virtu financial - virtu intends to maintain its annual
dividend of $0.96 per share after the close of the transaction
* Virtu financial - following the close of the transaction,
douglas a. Cifu, virtu ceo, will remain ceo of the combined
company
* Virtu financial inc says intends to fund cash transaction
& debt refinancing with new gross borrowings of $1.65 billion
and sale of $750 million of stock
* $750 million will be financed through the issuance of
common stock at $15.60 per share
* Virtu financial inc - joseph a. Molluso, virtu cfo, will
remain the cfo of the combined company
* Virtu financial inc - within two years of completion of
deal , virtu expects to realize $440 million of capital
synergies
* Virtu financial - also entered into a commitment with j.p.
Morgan securities llc, to provide up to $1.65 billion of debt
financing for the transaction
* Virtu financial - following deal close, combined co board
will consist of 10 directors, including 8 of 10 members
currently serving on virtu board
* Virtu financial inc - 2 new members from north island,
robert greifeld and glenn hutchins, will join virtu’s board of
directors
* Virtu financial inc - sees q1 gaap net income $21.3
million
* Virtu financial sees q1 total revenues $147.3 million
* Virtu financial inc - sees q1 adjusted net trading income
$79.4 million
* Virtu financial inc - over 25% accretion to virtu earnings
per share with fully-phased cost savings and capital synergies
following deal
* Virtu financial - north island will invest $625 million
in virtu common stock, in partnership with gic and public sector
pension investment board
* Virtu financial - temasek has committed to invest an
additional $125 million in virtu common stock
