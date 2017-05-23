May 23 Virtu Financial Inc
* Virtu financial, inc. Announces proposed senior secured
second lien notes offering
* Virtu financial inc - its subsidiaries intend to offer
$825.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured
second lien notes due 2022
* Virtu financial - issuers intend to use gross proceeds
from notes to pay merger consideration in connection with
pending acquisition of kcg holdings
* Virtu financial inc - net proceeds of notes will be held
in escrow until immediately prior to consummation of deal with
kcg
