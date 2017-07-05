BRIEF-Bob Eulau has been named as next CEO of Sanmina
* Board has unanimously voted to appoint Bob Eulau as chief executive officer and a member of board, effective October 2, 2017
July 5 Virtusa Corp:
* Virtusa- board approved decrease in number of directors to 9 as of June 30, then to 8 effective as of 2017 annual meeting of stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tNBBUQ) Further company coverage:
* Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec
* Spi Energy Co announces receipt of Nasdaq delisting determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: