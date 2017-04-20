Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Visa Inc:
* Visa Inc. Reports strong fiscal second quarter 2017 results and announces new $5.0 billion share repurchase program
* Q2 revenue $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.29 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Visa qtrly gaap net income of $430 million or $0.18 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Visa qtrly adjusted net income of $2.1 billion or $0.86 per share
* Visa says payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for three months ended march 31, 2017, was 37% over prior year at $1.7 trillion
* Visa sees full-year 2017 annual net revenue growth: high end of 16 pct to 18 pct range on a nominal dollar basis
* Visa - in quarter, cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 132 pct or 11 pct inclusive of Europe in prior year results
* Visa sees full-year 2017 annual operating margin: mid 60s
* Visa sees full-year 2017 client incentives as a percent of gross revenues: low end of 20.5 pct to 21.5 pct range
* Visa sees full-year 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: high single-digits on a gaap nominal dollar basis
* Visa - in quarter, total visa processed transactions were 26.3 billion, a 42 pct increase over prior year, or 12 pct growth inclusive of europe in prior year results
* Visa sees 2017 annual diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: high end of mid-teens on an adjusted, non-gaap nominal dollar basis
* Visa - financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2017 includes Visa Europe integration expenses of approximately $80 million for full-year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $17.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment