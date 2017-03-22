March 22 Viscom AG
* FY revenue: 77,245 thousand euros (previous year: 69,389
thousand euros, +11.3 pct)
* FY net profit for period: 7,129 thousand euros (previous
year: 3,529 thousand euros, +102 pct)
* FY EBIT: 10,497 thousand euros (previous year: 10,157
thousand euros, +3.3 pct)
* Dividend proposal: 0.45 euros per dividend-bearing share
* FY incoming orders: 83,498 thousand euros (previous year:
67,173 thousand euros, +24.3 pct)
* Management is therefore forecasting revenue of between 80
million euros and 85 million euros and an EBIT-margin of between
13 pct and 15 pct for 2017 financial year
