March 27 Vishay Precision Group Inc:

* Says co and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. today announced an agreement to further strengthen company's board of directors

* Vishay Precision Group says company and nokomis will work to identify a mutually agreeable individual to appoint to board as a new independent director

* Vishay Precision Group Inc - new director will serve on board's nominating & corporate governance committee and compensation committee

* Says Nokomis owns approximately 15.9 percent of VPG's outstanding common stock

* Vishay Precision Group-if such an independent director is not identified by June 30, 2017, wes cummins of Nokomis will be appointed to board

* Vishay Precision Group Inc - Nokomis has also agreed to customary standstill commitments

* Vishay Precision Group -Nokomis agreed to vote shares in favor of board's recommendations regarding director elections at 2017 annual meeting