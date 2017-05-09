BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Vishay Precision Group Inc
* VPG reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue rose 5.6 percent to $59.8 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $58 million to $63 million
* Expect net revenues in range of $58 million to $63 million for Q2 of 2017
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028