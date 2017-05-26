CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
May 26 VISIBILIA EDITORE SPA:
* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: reut.rs/2qrLSAU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.