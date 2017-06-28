BRIEF-Salix announces filing acceptance for PLENVU® next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
* Salix announces filing acceptance for Plenvu®* next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
June 28 Vista Gold Corp
* Vista Gold Corp. provides update on metallurgical testing program at Mt. Todd and announces the extension of its agreement with northern territory
* Says announced that its agreement with northern territory of Australia ("NT") has been extended through December 31, 2023
* Vista Gold Corp says under ongoing terms of agreement, company holds exclusive right to develop Mt Todd gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salix announces filing acceptance for Plenvu®* next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.