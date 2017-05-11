UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Vista Outdoor Inc:
* Vista Outdoor Inc - on May 9, 2017, co entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of April 1, 2016
* Vista Outdoor-amendment provides that borrowings shall bear interest at rate equal to either sum of base rate plus margin ranging from 0.50pct to 1.50pct Source text: (bit.ly/2pCgeRn) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources