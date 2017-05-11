May 11 Vista Outdoor Inc:

* Vista Outdoor Inc - on May 9, 2017, co entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of April 1, 2016

* Vista Outdoor-amendment provides that borrowings shall bear interest at rate equal to either sum of base rate plus margin ranging from 0.50pct to 1.50pct Source text: (bit.ly/2pCgeRn) Further company coverage: