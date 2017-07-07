BRIEF-Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 pct passive stake in Moxian Inc as of June 26
* Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 percent passive stake in Moxian inc as of June 26 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2uTMl1n) Further company coverage:
July 7 Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Approval for conversion of 1.1 million warrants into 1.1 million shares to promoters on preferential basis at issue price of INR 24.05 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2uxY0Ub) Further company coverage:
* Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 percent passive stake in Moxian inc as of June 26 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2uTMl1n) Further company coverage:
* First Light Asset Management Reports 10.3 Pct Passive Stake In Harvard Bioscience Inc As of june 30 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing