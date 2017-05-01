May 1 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc

* Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement

* Vistagen Therapeutics - under agreement, stockholder and its affiliates agreed to not enter into any transaction involving co's securities during term of agreement

* Vistagen Therapeutics - term of agreement runs through late-Oct. 2017 and covers about 36 pct of co's issued, outstanding equity securities on an as converted basis