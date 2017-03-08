March 7 Visteon Corp

* Visteon seeks to amend and extend credit facilities

* It is seeking to amend and extend its $350 million term loan due in 2021 to a new seven-year term loan maturing in 2024

* Visteon Corp - co is also seeking to extend and upsize its existing $200 million revolving credit facility due in 2019 to a proposed $300 million