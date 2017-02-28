BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 28 Vistin Pharma Asa
* Recorded total revenue and income of 93.6 million Norwegian crowns ($11.19 million) in Q4 of 2016, compared to 104.5 million crowns in Q4 of 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ended at minus 1.5 million crowns, while the full-year figure showed a positive 29.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3617 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: