Feb 28 Vistin Pharma Asa

* Recorded total revenue and income of 93.6 million Norwegian crowns ($11.19 million) in Q4 of 2016, compared to 104.5 million crowns in Q4 of 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ended at minus 1.5 million crowns, while the full-year figure showed a positive 29.5 million crowns