April 26 VISTIN PHARMA ASA

* TOTAL REVENUES OF NOK 97.3 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017, COMPARED TO NOK 103.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2016

* TO INVEST IN A NEW PRODUCTION LINE AT ITS METFORMIN PLANT IN KRAGERØ, NORWAY, WILL EFFECTIVELY DOUBLE VISTIN PHARMA'S PRODUCTION CAPACITY UPON COMPLETION IN 2019

* CAPACITY EXPANSION WILL REQUIRE AN INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 120 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH RESERVES, CASH GENERATION AND DEBT

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT NOK 5.8 MILLION VERSUS NOK 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO