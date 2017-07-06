BRIEF-Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners for $250 million
* Metlife Inc says under terms of agreement, Metlife will acquire 100 percent of fortress' ownership stake in Logan circle partners
July 6 Vistra Energy Corp
* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas
* Deal for $350 million purchase price plus spark spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions meaningfully improve
* Vistra energy corp - asset purchase funded with cash on hand
* Says asset purchase to be funded with cash on hand
* Vistra energy - to acquire 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant in odessa from a subsidiary of koch ag & energy solutions, llc
* Vistra energy corp - to acquire a 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant located in odessa, texas from unit of koch ag & energy solutions, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metlife Inc says under terms of agreement, Metlife will acquire 100 percent of fortress' ownership stake in Logan circle partners
* LendingClub cautions investors against potential unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: