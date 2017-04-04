April 4 Vistula Group SA:

* March revenue about 46.9 million zlotys ($11.73 million), up 17.6 percent year on year

* Q1 prelim. revenue of 135.8 million zlotys up 13.7 percent year on year

* March margin at about 52.4 percent, down about 1.2 p.p. year on year

* Q1 prelim. gross margin at about 50.7 percent, down 0.3 p.p. year on year