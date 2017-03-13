March 13 Vita 34 AG:
* FY sales revenues increased by 15.0 percent to 16.3
million euros following 14.2 million euros previous year
* FY EBITDA in reporting period was 2.3 million euros
(fiscal year 2015 adjusted for one-time acquisition-related
effects: 0.8 million euros)
* FY EBIT of 0.8 million euros was also clearly higher than
prior year's value, which adjusted for one-time
acquisition-related effects was -1.5 million euros
* Proposes to pay a dividend in amount of 0.16 euros per
share for 2016
* For 2017 expects an increase in revenue of 7 to 10 percent
and a continuing stable and high EBITDA margin of some 15
percent thanks to expansion of sales regions and even greater
penetration of existing markets
* Total operating revenues in current year are expended to
be at prior year's level, corrected for special effects, which
is equivalent to an increase of c. 3 percent
