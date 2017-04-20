April 20 Vita 34 Ag

* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag

* Says has already secured bank financing up to eur 7.5 million

* Says a capital increase is planned with subscription rights for current shareholders in scope of up to eur 5 million in issue proceeds

* Says cash purchase price of up to a maximum of eur 14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: