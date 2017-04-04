UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Vita Group Ltd-
* Vtg response to Fairfax Media Article published 4 April 2017
* Is aware of article published in media titled: "Leak reveals Telstra's considering taking back high performing stores from licensees"
* Article alleges that Telstra has identified a number of stores that it could 'take back control by not renewing telstra dealership agreement (tda) with licensees'
* Telstra and vita group have a relationship presently governed by a master license agreement
* Terms of master license agreement are confidential and any significant changes to it are subject to mutual agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources