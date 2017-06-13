Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Vital Healthcare Property Trust
* Vital acquires the Hills Clinic in Sydney for 0$30.3m
* Settlement is expected to occur in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER