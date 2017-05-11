May 11 Vital Healthcare Property Trust:

* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits

* For 9 months ended March, net property income NZ$69.8 million versus NZ$50.1 million

* 9-months profit for the year attributable to unitholders of the trust NZ$83.4 million versus NZ$69.3 million