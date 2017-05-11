BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 11 Vital Healthcare Property Trust:
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
* For 9 months ended March, net property income NZ$69.8 million versus NZ$50.1 million
* 9-months profit for the year attributable to unitholders of the trust NZ$83.4 million versus NZ$69.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
* GETS FUNDING FROM POLSKA AGENCJA ROZWOJU PRZEDSIEBIORCZOSCI
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing