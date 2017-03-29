BRIEF-Elsight wins fleet management project in South Africa
* New order for 307 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue decreased from RMB1.41 billion to RMB406.1 million
* FY net profit of company attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB15.5 million representing a decrease of 91.4pct
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK2.000 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New order for 307 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China South Publishing and Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21