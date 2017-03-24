UPDATE 3-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
March 24 Vitalhub Corp
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces first two acquisitions and brokered private placement offering of up to $10,000,000
* Brokered private placement being offered to fund acquisitions and provide capital for growth
* Has entered into non-binding letters of intent to acquire H.I. Next Inc. and B Sharp Technologies Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.