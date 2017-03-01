March 1 Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q4 sales $304.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.20

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says sees FY total comparable sales growth flat to low single digit negative

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $45 million

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says Q4 include $39.2 million, or $0.98 per share, impairment charge associated with Nutri-Force goodwill and other intangible assets

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says total comparable sales were down 2.2% in quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says "top line growth is not yet where we want it to be as Q4 comparable sales were disappointing, but generally in line with our expectations"