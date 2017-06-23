June 23 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd :

* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%

* FY group's revenue was HK$5,406 million, down 3%

* Says a final dividend of HK27.1 cents per ordinary share has been proposed

* A special dividend of HK4.2 cents per ordinary share has been proposed for FY17

* Says total dividend per ordinary share for the year increased by 16% to HK35.1 cents