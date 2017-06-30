Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:
June 30 Vitol Dubai:
* Completed acquisition of shares equivalent to 10 pct of Hascol Petroleum's share capital for about $18.7 million
* Vitol had previously acquired 15 pct of Hascol and its total shareholding is therefore equivalent 25 pct of the share capital of Hascol Further company coverage:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds comment from Roche, details)
LONDON, June 30 The dollar was on course for its worst quarter in seven years on Friday, recovering only marginally against some of its major peers after a week of hawkish central bank jawboning on inflation that has shaken currency markets.