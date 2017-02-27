UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA:
* Asset valuation at end-Dec. at 54.8 million euros ($58.0 million), up 2 percent versus valuation at June 30, 2016
* NAV per share at end-Dec. at 13.22 euros Source text: bit.ly/2murHl4 , bit.ly/2lL80ad Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.