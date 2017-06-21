June 22 Viva Energy REIT Ltd:
* Acquisition of 8 service station properties for a purchase
price of $89.1 million
* $80 million fully underwritten institutional placement and
a non-underwritten security purchase plan ('SPP') of up to $10
million to follow
* Revised distributable earnings per security guidance for
year ending 31 December 2017 of 13.2 cents
* Proposed equity raising and acquisitions since ipo are
expected to generate accretion to FY18 distributable earnings
per security
* Recently secured an additional $60 million, three year
bilateral debt facility from an existing lender
