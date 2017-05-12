BRIEF-Comops announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of CEO
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Vivant Corp
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
* Company recorded a total net income for the period ending march 31, 2017 of 243.8 million pesos, registering a growth of 29% YOY
* Qtrly interest income grew by 17% YOY to 13.5 million pesos
* Qtrly ebitda 312.5 million, up 21 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.
LUXEMBOURG, June 19 British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks set to begin on Monday should aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership" that London wants with the European Union.