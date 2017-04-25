BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 25 Vivendi:
* Vivendi's chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine says a merger with advertising group Havas would 'make sense'
* Vivendi Chief Operating Officer Stephane Roussel says group aims to accelerate expansion in video games sector, with potential acquisitions
* Vivendi General Counsel Frederic Crepin says group received valuation estimates for Universal Music Group of about 20 billion euros
* Vivendi Chairman Bollore says talks with telecoms operator Orange only focus on potential commercial agreements
* Bollore says priority for group is to boost share price through higher results, not dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock