BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Vivendi:
* Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus will probably exceed goal to generate 300 million euros in savings by 2018, Canal Plus CEO Maxime Saada said.
* Vivendi's Canal Plus aims to double its subscribers' base in France, Canal Plus executive Frank Cadoret said.
* Canal Plus' results to start improving from third quarter of 2017, Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment