April 25 Vivendi:

* Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus will probably exceed goal to generate 300 million euros in savings by 2018, Canal Plus CEO Maxime Saada said.

* Vivendi's Canal Plus aims to double its subscribers' base in France, Canal Plus executive Frank Cadoret said.

* Canal Plus' results to start improving from third quarter of 2017, Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)