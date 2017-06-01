BRIEF-Fullsix signs contract to rent unit IT Service Management from Fallimento X22
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
June 1 Vivendi Sa CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine:
* says honoured to have been appointed executive chairman of Telecom Italia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators have received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks, an official at the National Telecom Regulatory Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.