Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
May 11 Viveve Medical Inc:
* Viveve reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says recognized approximately $3 million in total revenue for q1 of 2017, representing 24% growth over q4 2016
* Q1 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.
WASHINGTON, June 19 President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private sector for help in cutting government waste and improving services.