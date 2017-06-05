June 5 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd
* Refers to article published in the edge with reference to
progress on Vivocom’S Gateway Klang Contract
* Vivocom Intl says group has not received any official
letter of termination from China Railway Construction
Corporation (“CRCC”) for Gateway Klang Contract
* Says group had temporarily halted work on the contract
site while awaiting further instruction from CRCC
* Says temporary halt was to facilitate on-going discussions
between the project owner and CRCC
* Temporary halt of project is not expected to materially
affect the earnings of Vivocom
Source text (bit.ly/2rrzQLG)
Further company coverage: