June 13 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd

* Unit received and accepted LOA from S.B.A Property Management to construct units of condominiums for 1Malaysia Civil Servants' Housing Programme

* The project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the project

* Contract amount for the project is 195.2 million rgt