Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd
* Unit received and accepted LOA from S.B.A Property Management to construct units of condominiums for 1Malaysia Civil Servants' Housing Programme
* The project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the project
* Contract amount for the project is 195.2 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2rqgbsk) Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
* COOPERATION CONSIDERS DISTRIBUTION OF E-SPORT CHANNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)