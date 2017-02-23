Feb 23 Vivopower International Plc:
* Vivopower International announces board approval of share
repurchase program and appointment of Carl Weatherley-White as
chief financial officer
* Vivopower International Plc says board of directors has
authorized company to purchase up to $10 million of company's
ordinary shares
* Says Carl Weatherley White appointed CFO
* Vivopower International Plc - Weatherley-White, formerly
company's group finance director, replaces David Pilotte
* Vivopower International Plc - David Pilotte is retiring
but will continue with company during a transition period
