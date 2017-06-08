June 8 VivoPower International Plc:
* VivoPower International Plc reports results for the year
ended march 31, 2017
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $56 million to $61 million
* Vivopower International Plc - full fiscal year 2018
adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $22 million to $25
million
* Build, transfer, operate revenue is expected to be in
range of $30 million to $40 million for full fiscal year 2018
* VivoPower International Plc- total revenue is expected to
be in range of $56 million to $61 million for full fiscal year
2018
