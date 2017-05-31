BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS
May 30 VLC Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will forgive receivables of 241 million yen from unit VLC Co.,Ltd. due to liabilities exceeding assets of unit, on May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f4fkcO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY