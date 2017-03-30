March 30 VMware

* VMware announces $300 million stock purchase agreement with Dell

* $300 million stock purchase agreement is part of company's previously disclosed $1.2 billion buyback authorization through end of fiscal 2018

* VMware Inc - separately, Dell Technologies plans to use $300 million proceeds to repurchase Dell tracking stock for VMware, Dvmt

* VMware-Impact of stock purchase agreement on prior provided guidance for fiscal Q1 2018, FY fiscal 2018 diluted share count not expected to be material