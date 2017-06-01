BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Vmware Inc:
* Vmware reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $1.74 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vmware - license revenue for q1 was $610 million, an increase of 7 pct from q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.