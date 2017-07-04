UPDATE 1-Chairman of struggling Ericsson to stand down
STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment company Ericsson plans to stand down before the company's next annual meeting in 2018, he said on Wednesday.
July 5 Vocus Group Ltd:
* Vocus announces granting of non-exclusive due diligence
* Received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
* Offer at a price of $3.50 cash per share
* Proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to acquire 100% of shares in Vocus
* Board determined it is in best interests of shareholders to grant KKR opportunity to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
